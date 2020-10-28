Hair Designs raises money for breast cancer awareness

FARMINGTON - Stylists at Hair Designs have raised over $2,800 in selling raffle tickets and doing pink hair extensions this month; proceeds will be delivered to the Harold Alfond Center at the end of the month.

The early goal of Breast Cancer Awareness Month was to educate women about breast cancer and early detection tests so that they could take charge of their breast health. One of their key goals that they wanted to achieve was to promote mammograms as an important tool to be used in the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it will be celebrated under the theme 'Give Hope. Save Lives. As usual, men and women locally are being asked to show support for breast cancer survivors and those battling the disease by wearing pink ribbons or clothing.