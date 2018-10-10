Hair stylist raising money for breast cancer awareness campaign

FARMINGTON - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

Mindy Enman set a goal of $1,500 to raise doing $5 pink hair extensions throughout the month of October. All proceeds donated will go to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta. Last week she was at Bangor Savings Bank in Farmington who called out all the other area Financial Institutions to join in.