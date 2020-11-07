Franklin Countys First News

Halloween Home Challenge winners announced

Posted by • November 7, 2020 •

Pumpkins on a rock wall in Livermore Falls. (Photo by Dennis York)

FARMINGTON—The winners for the first Halloween Home Challenge sponsored by Farmington Fright Nights and Wicked Good Candy have been announced. The challenge had a total of 23 entries and the winners received their awards on Oct. 30.

Business: 1st 3D Games
Fearsome Families 1st Place: Edgall Family
Fearsome Families 2nd Place: Ouellette - Richard Family
Fearsome Families 3rd Place: Gordon Family
Grand Prize: Kidder Family
Horror Fanatics 1st Place: Lemieux Family
Horror Fanatics 2nd Place: Warren Family
Horror Fanatics 3rd Place: Brennan Family
Little Ghouls 1st Place: Podgurski Family
Tween Terrors 1st Place: Hall Family
Tween Terrors 2nd Place: Scott Family

