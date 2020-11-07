Halloween Home Challenge winners announced

FARMINGTON—The winners for the first Halloween Home Challenge sponsored by Farmington Fright Nights and Wicked Good Candy have been announced. The challenge had a total of 23 entries and the winners received their awards on Oct. 30.

Business: 1st 3D Games

Fearsome Families 1st Place: Edgall Family

Fearsome Families 2nd Place: Ouellette - Richard Family

Fearsome Families 3rd Place: Gordon Family

Grand Prize: Kidder Family

Horror Fanatics 1st Place: Lemieux Family

Horror Fanatics 2nd Place: Warren Family

Horror Fanatics 3rd Place: Brennan Family

Little Ghouls 1st Place: Podgurski Family

Tween Terrors 1st Place: Hall Family

Tween Terrors 2nd Place: Scott Family