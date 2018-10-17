Halloween mask making workshops at Everyone’s Resource Depot on Oct. 25-26

FARMINGTON - Everyone’s Resource Depot will begin Halloween mask making workshops on Thursday, Oct. 25 and continue through Friday, Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m. On Saturday workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Workshops continue on Monday, Oct. 29 and finish Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Many creative ideas for masks, costumes, and party decorations made from ERD’s wonderful assortment of reusable materials will be shared with workshop participants. Materials in good supply for mask making are: orange sparkly felt, yarn, buttons, stickers, paper of all kinds, leather scraps, feathers, ribbon, colorful tape, markers, colored pencils, and fabric. All ages are welcome.

ERD is located in the Education Center, room 9, at the corner of High and Lincoln St. on the UMF campus. ERD is open to the public Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am. to noon. For information about workshops and special openings and programs, please call 207-778-7150 or visit the website.