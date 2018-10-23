Halloween window painting returns to Farmington

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Downtown Association and the Farmington Rotary Club are proud to sponsor Halloween Window Painting on Friday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Registration will take place in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 2:30 p.m. Window locations are assigned by grade. Painting will take place between the hours of 2:30 and 4 p.m. There will be five classifications for judging: Preschool, Kindergarten, Grades 1 & 2, Grades 3 & 4, Grades 5 & 6.

Each contestant is responsible for the following, one for each member of the family:

Providing containers for paints (muffin tins, egg cartons, etc.)

Providing paint brushes for child

Providing small amount of water (1-2 cups) to mix with paint powder

Providing newspaper to place on sidewalk under the windows

Cleaning up any litter when finished painting window

Locating the window assigned by number to each child

Window painting will be judged on originality, neatness of painting and area, Halloween or autumn theme. 1 st Prize $10, 2nd Prize $8, 3rd Prize $6, 4th Prize $4; will be awarded in each classification by the Farmington Rotary Club.

Parents are urged to accompany the boys and girls to their windows. Members of the Mt. Blue High School Interact, Rotary Club, and JMG students will be available to assist families with more than one child painting windows, since each age group is assigned a separate location, to facilitate judging similar age classifications. However, assistance from parents/supervisors in the actual sketching or painting will not be permitted; disqualification will result.

Judging will take place on Friday evening. Prizes will be awarded by the Farmington Rotary Club and can be picked up the following week at the winner’s school. Preschool parents will be notified by phone and arrangements can be made for pick up of award.