Handgun training at Wilton Fish & Game on Feb. 24

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic handgun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols. Participating students will undergo a four-hour training session at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Rt. 2.

The class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The following month will also feature a class on Saturday, March 24. There is a limit of 10 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to pre-register and pay a $20 class fee two weeks prior. To register please call Deb at 779-7721 or email rowe.wiltonfg.wilton7@gmail.com. Send payment to The Wilton Fish & Game, PO Box 339, Wilton, Me. 04294. Call Scott Nichols at 778-2680 with any questions.

The benefit of taking this class is that each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices. Students must bring their own unloaded handgun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.