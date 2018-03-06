Hannaford Helps reusable bag program to benefit Farmington Downtown Association

FARMINGTON - Farmington Downtown Association, a non-profit committed to promoting the historic downtown Farmington district, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of March.

The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program launched in October 2015 and is designed to support local non-profits through the sale of the reusable Community Bags.

The Farmington Downtown Association was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the March beneficiary of the program at the Farmington Hannaford store. For every reusable Community Bag purchased at the Farmington Hannaford during March, the Farmington Downtown Association will receive a $1 donation.

“The Downtown Association is honored and excited to be selected as the beneficiary of this wonderful program for the month of March,” said Patty Haggan, association president of the association. “The funds raised will allow us to continue with our mission to promote the historic downtown Farmington business area and contribute to the many events we sponsor throughout the year."

The Farmington Business Association is a non-profit based in Farmington. Founded more than 50 years ago, the Farmington Business Association is dedicated to keeping the historic downtown vibrant by allowing a forum for businesses and property owners in the downtown area to plan, communicate, and take actions to improve the downtown economy through cooperation and consensus. To learn more about the Farmington Business Association or to become a member visit: www.downtownfarmington.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DowntownFarmingtonME

For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com