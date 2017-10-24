Harvest Supper to benefit campers at Pilgrim Lodge

FARMINGTON - The annual Harvest Supper held at the Old South First Congregational, at 235 Main Street, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Old South Church youth camperships to United Church of Christ Pilgrim Lodge located on Lake Cobbosseecontee in West Gardiner.

The camperships have been made available to youth for decades. It has provided a positive and very memorable summer camp experience for hundreds of youth over the years with many past campers still being involved with Pilgrim Lodge as councilors. In many cases there are 2nd generation campers joining the fun for a theme-focused week each summer. Facilities include swimming and boating areas on the lake, nature and hiking trails through wooded areas, an outdoor chapel and open playing fields. Visit www.pilgrimlodge.org to learn more about the available programs for youth, adults and families.

The Harvest Supper menu will include roast turkey and baked ham, the fixings, pie for dessert and beverages. Admission: Adults $10 and children 12 years and under $8. Family rates will be available. For more information call 207-778-0424 or 207-299-3686.