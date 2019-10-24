Henderson Memorial planning early bird breakfast on Nov. 2

FARMINGTON - An Early Bird Breakfast is once again planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church.

The breakfast, served from 7:30 to 9 a.m., coincides with the annual Early Bird Sale offered by several businesses in downtown Farmington.

After seeking the first holiday specials in stores where some open at 6 a.m. on this day, shoppers and others are welcome to come to the church, located on the corner of Main and Academy Street, for a time of "good company and great food," said organizer Liz Smith.

This is the first year the church's addition and new lift is available for access to Fellowship Hall. People can come check out the new lift, she said.

For 8 years, members and friends of the church gather on the first Saturday of November to provide a full breakfast including casseroles, eggs and bacon, home fries, muffins, donuts, fruit and fruit juices, coffee and tea, she said.

The meal is offered for $6 and for those age five and under, $3.

This is one meal, along with others throughout the year, and pie sales, which are offered to raise funds to help offset the cost of heating the church, Smith said.