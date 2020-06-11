High Peaks Alliance hires executive director

FARMINGTON - The High Peaks Alliance, a nonprofit servicing western Maine’s High Peaks region, recently hired Brent West of Readfield to lead the organization. Brent is starting full time after a year of part-time consulting for the Alliance.

Originally from New Portland, Maine, West is a wildlife biologist with a passion for preserving public access to Maine’s wilderness. A trained wildlife professional, he earned his undergraduate degree in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Maine, and his Masters’ degree in Ecosystem Health and Natural Resource Management from the University of Maryland.

For the last four years, West served as Land Stewardship Manager for Georges River Land Trust in Rockland where he spearheaded new bike trail systems and brought municipalities, nonprofits and the national park service together to connect communities through trails.

"The High Peaks Alliance is thrilled to commit to hiring Brent West as our full time Executive Director with his US Fish and Wildlife Service and land trust experience, as well as his local knowledge. We are making a big step and thank our funders and supporters for their confidence in the value of our contributions to Maine's High Peaks Region and its communities." said Lloyd Griscom who is the president of the board.

“While my career has taken me across North America, I consider it an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve the communities, and wilderness, that shaped my passion for the outdoors,” said Brent. “I look forward to working with partners to conserve critical areas, build trails, and collaborate for a greater impact.”

The High Peaks Alliance is a 501 C(3) with a mission to ensure and enhance public recreational access and opportunities in Maine’s High Peaks region, which encompasses 10 of the 14 largest mountains in Maine.

More information about the High Peaks Alliance is available here: highpeaksalliance.org