Hillside Sports preparing for annual Pumpkin Walk on Nov. 4

JAY - Hillside Sports is once again gearing up for their annual Pumpkin Walk.

This year the walk will take place on Nov. 4, in the hope that by scheduling the event a few days after Halloween there will be more pumpkins to display. The event will run 5 to 9 p.m. at the Area Youth Sports building (former Livermore Falls High School) in Livermore Falls.

On the morning of the walk there will be pumpkin carving for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pumpkins will be provided.

This year's walk is dedicated to two Hillside Sports members who are no longer with us. Bre Hewins and Beonka Kissinger were instrumental to the walk and organizers hope to make this years walk the best ever in their honor

As always, the event is seeking donations of pumpkins, as well as bales of hay that will be returned and any decorations people would like to donate. Anything appropriate for the walk is welcome.

There will be refreshments and spooktacula treats for all. Costumes not necessary but encouraged.

Save the date and join us for some family fun!

For more information call Janice at 897-2122.