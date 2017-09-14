Historical Society calendar celebrates diversity

TEMPLE - “They were Massachusetts men who sold the land to New Hampshire families; they were Quakers who ran the underground railroad before the Civil War; they were Finns who who crossed the ocean to worked in the woods of Temple and they were Canadian loggers who made violins.”

So begins the 2018 Temple Historical Society Calendar, now on sale the the Temple Town Hall. Filled with photographs from the society's archives, among its many stories is one that tells of Myra Scales (1859-1927), who was among the growing number of Maine women who were being recognized for their work with the camera at the beginning of the 20th century.

Another tells of Jake Worth (1880-1965), a summer person from Boston who lived at Varnum Pond for years. Not only did he fish its waters, he restarted the Franklin Journal which had laid dormant for 25 years after the fire in downtown Farmington

And another tells tells the story of Dana Hamlin (1880-1980), who is said to have worn out seven trucks in the course of his career picking up milk from his 45 customers and delivering it to the train in Farmington. It is said he started work at 4 p.m. and ended at 5 a.m.

For further information contact Jo Josephson at 778-2021.