Historical Society to hold community supper at Bald Mountain Camps

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society will host a complimentary bean supper at Bald Mountain Camps on June 13 beginning with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m.

Historical Society members, volunteers, and anyone wishing to learn more about the Society’s upcoming events and efforts are invited to attend. Anyone that may have interest in potential membership or volunteer opportunities are invited as well.

The evening will feature live music by the Sandy River Ramblers playing their original songs about the region and its colorful mystique and some old favorites. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, and a cash bar. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a favorite dessert to share for the Potluck Dessert following the meal of baked beans, hot dogs, biscuits, and coleslaw.

“Our membership, volunteers, and friends in the Rangeley community are the true heartbeat of all our programs and efforts at the Historical Society and we felt that this would be a great way to kick-off the summer, share what we are up to and to say thank you,” said RLRHS Executive Director Bill Pierce.

The event replaces the Annual RLRHS Potluck that has been traditionally held for many years in the Undercroft of the Episcopal Church.

“We are so grateful that our friends at Bald Mountain Camps were willing to help sponsor an evening where we could get together and have some fun as a group and celebrate our work together,” said Pierce.

Those wishing to attend this fun community event are asked to RSVP by 4 pm, Friday June 9th by calling 864-3091 or by email: wapierce1@gmail.com. Seating is limited.