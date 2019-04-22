HMBC honors long time Church Clerk

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, April 7, the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church honored Gaynelle Yeaton for many years of faithful service to the church.

She was elected Church Clerk in 1973 and continues to serve in that capacity. In 1985 Gaynelle was employed by the church to serve as the Administrative Assistant, whose friendly voice still answers the phone when people call the church office.

For 34 years she has organized the church calendar, newsletter and worship programs. She has the patience of a saint, and listens with understanding to all. HMBC appreciates her many gifts and looks forward to her continued service as we move into the future together.