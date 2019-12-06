Holiday auction to benefit Titcomb is tonight

WILTON - The annual Holiday Auction to benefit the Farmington Ski Club will take place on Dec. 6 at Calzolaio Pasta Company, with more than 150 items provided by local individuals and businesses.

The auction features goods provided by local businesses, handcrafted items from individuals and other, miscellaneous items, such as Titcomb memorabilia. Some of this year's items include a Thule box donated by Northern Lights Hearth and Sports, Sugarloaf ski vouchers and mid-week greens fees to the golf course, some beautiful wreaths, holiday gift baskets with maple products, and even an LL Bean Adirondack Chair.

Other items include a luncheon and cruise on Clearwater Lake, a night's stay at Kingfield Yurt & Breakfast, a Walker Family custom dollhouse, a lobster bake for four people and retired T-bars off of the ski mountain's lift.

The auction is one of the ski mountain's most important fundraisers, consisting of a Live and Silent components. It raises money to allow the club to keep tickets and skiing instruction affordable; Titcomb is one of the last club-run mountains in the country. The auction event is organized by volunteers, including Katie Duchesne, Lisa Ellrich, Hollee Fraser, Kate Stroman, Deb Aseltine and Arleen Rackliffe.

The event begins with a dinner at 4:30 p.m., followed by the auction. Reservations at Calzolaio Pasta Co. are recommended for dinner; the restaurant is located at 284 Main Street in Wilton. The silent auction bidding will run from 6 to 8 p.m., while the live auction will begin at 7 p.m.