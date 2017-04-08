Holy Week schedule at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church

FARMINGTON - Henderson Memorial Baptist Church welcomes the community to join in commemorating the Holy Week's spiritual events in a series of special services throughout the week. Henderson Memorial Baptist Church is located at 110 Academy Street.

Holy Week is the week preceding Easter, when Jesus was in Jerusalem for Passover, and culminating in his death on a cross, followed by his burial and resurrection on Easter morning.

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, April 9, by recalling Jesus' entry into Jerusalem riding on a young donkey to shouts of praise, as if he were the people’s king. The service is held at 9:30 a.m.

On Thursday of Holy Week, Jesus celebrated Passover with his disciples. We remember that night and the new meaning he gave to the ancient symbols of bread and wine in a Communion service at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come to the Lord’s Table and share in his Last Supper. The service concludes with Tenebrae, during which readers tell the story of what happened to Jesus after the Last Supper. With each reading another candle is extinguished to symbolize the Light going out of the world.

On Friday, April 14, Henderson Baptist Church will host the Community Good Friday service sponsored by Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry. The service is held from noon until 1 p.m. A series of short, dramatic readings will be offered by representatives from FAEM churches, sharing reflections by many who “were there” at his crucifixion and how it affected their lives.

On Easter morning, an Easter Sunrise Service will take place on Voter Hill for the whole community. The service is sponsored by FAEM and will be led by members of the FAEM churches.

On this, the 40th Anniversary of the Easter Dawn Service, people will gather at 5:55 a.m. to celebrate the empty tomb and Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. The service is followed by hot coffee indoors and all are welcome.

Henderson Baptist Church and Summit Faith Community will share in an Easter Breakfast at 8:30 am; this is one event the two churches offer together, as “two churches under one roof.” Donations for the breakfast will replenish the Matthew 25 Fund that supplies security deposits for families graduating from the Western Maine Homeless Outreach Shelter in Farmington. The Henderson service to celebrate the Resurrection follows at 9:30 am; and the Summit Faith service begins at 10:40 am. All are welcome!