Homecoming worship gathering at the Bridal Bridge

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, there will be an outdoor worship gathering at Sugarloaf. This will be the first in-person worship gathering at Sugarloaf Christian Ministry since March 15.

Bring a mask, a warm jacket, a friend and a lawn chair (if you have one) and come to the Bridal Bridge right below the Sugarloaf Inn for a time of giving thanks in the midst of crazy times. Don't pass up the opportunity to gather safely with real live human beings and fellow Sugarloafers.

There is plenty of parking at the Sugarloaf Inn parking lots which is located at 5000 Commons Circle, Carrabassett Valley.

For more information call Reverend Pam Morse at the Ministry at 207-237-2304.