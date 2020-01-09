Hope Association’s 45th Ride-In Feb. 9

MEXICO - The Hope Association will be celebrating its 45th annual Snowmobile Ride-In on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will be held at the New Hope Residential Home located at 91 Highland Terrace, across the street from the Mexico Middle School.

The Ride-In offers the opportunity for people to enjoy a great snowmobile ride in the woods of the New Hope Residential Home. The day includes hot beverages, Vito Gaccetta’s hot sausages with peppers and onions, chop suey, hot dogs, salads, cookies and more.

Ride-In Raffle Tickets are available at the Hope Association’s Central Office, the What Not Shop and from all Hope Association employees. Tickets are $1.00 each or a book of 6 for $5.00. Tickets are drawn at the Ride-In with a $200.00 Cash First Prize, $100.00 Cash Second Prize, $25.00 Cash Third Prize and several other prizes.

The Ride-In began in 1975 with the goal of raising funds to help build the Association’s first residential home to support adults with Developmental Disabilities - Horizons Unlimited and to purchase the first Activity Center on Waldo Street. Over the years the Ride-In generated funds to help build four additional residential homes, expand the day programs, purchase special lift equipped vans and many more services to support individuals with disabilities. All of the Association’s opportunities to provide services can be directly tied back to the generous support from the community.

The Ride-In is free to attend and open to the public. Side by side snow machines and passenger sleds are available to assist individuals with disabilities.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to call Fawn at 364-4561.