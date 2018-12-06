Hospital gift shop hosting fun holiday family event on Dec. 9

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop is hosting a special holiday family event on Sunday, Dec. 9 from 2-5 p.m. Activities will take place in the Bass Room with the exception of visits with the live reindeer outside the building. Proceeds benefit the FMH Auxiliary.

A sit down tea with Mrs. Claus is taking place at 2:15 p.m. Those interested in attending should purchase tickets in advance at the gift shop at Franklin Memorial Hospital on the Wilton Road .

Also available during the event will be goodies from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, a “letters to Santa” table, coloring, games and crafts, a Holly Boutique where visitors can buy gifts for under $5, and visits with the reindeer. At 3:45 p.m. Mrs. Claus will read a special story titled the “Polar Bear Wish” about a girl and her cousin who aid a lost baby polar bear to find his mother.

A nominal fee will be charged for this charitable event. For additional information call the gift shop at 779-2581.