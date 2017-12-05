Hospital gift shop hosting fun holiday family event

FARMINGTON - The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop is hosting a special holiday family event on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. Activities will take place in the Bass Room with the exception of visits with the live reindeer outside the building. Proceeds benefit the FMH Auxiliary.

A sit down tea with Mrs. Claus is taking place at 2:15 p.m. Those interested in attending should purchase tickets in advance (before Dec. 8) at the gift shop at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Also available during the event will be goodies from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, a “letters to Santa” table, coloring, games and crafts, a Holly Boutique where visitors can buy gifts for under $5, and visits with the reindeer. At 3:45 p.m. Mrs. Claus will read a special story titled the “Reindeer Wish” about a girl who wishes for a puppy, but befriends a baby reindeer and set out on adventures together.

A nominal fee will be charged for this charitable event. For additional information call the gift shop at 779-2581.