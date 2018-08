PHILLIPS - On Sunday, August 12, the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad will give free ice cream to all who

buy a ride on the train.

Though the narrow gauge trains run hourly from 11 to 3, the ice cream will be free to all who ride on the 1, 2, and

3 p.m. trains. Tickets to ride are $6 adults. Trains leave from Sander's Station on Bridge Street in Phillips.