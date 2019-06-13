Ice Cream Train for Dad’s Day in Phillips

PHILLIPS - For those seeking a novel way to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16,

The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad in Phillips is offering an “ice cream train” for all who ride. Anyone who buys a ticket and boards the train on that day will get to make a stop and enjoy an ice cream treat, with a choice of four flavors.

Trains run hourly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sanders Station on Bridge Street. Fares are $6 per adult or child age 13 and older, $2, for children under 13, and children under 6 may ride for free. The ice cream comes courtesy of the railroad.