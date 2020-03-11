Informational meeting on heat pumps is March 17

JAY - The public is invited to attend an informational speaker night focusing on heat pumps on March 17 hosted by the Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club. There is no cost to attend the presentation.

The event will be held at the VFW Post 3335 on March 17, with a social beginning at 5 p.m. and a corn beef dinner, costing $10, at 5:45 p.m. The speaker presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Matt Kortus of Dyer Electric, discussing how heat pumps function, why they are efficient, what the return on investment can be and what the installation process looks like.

The Lions are hosting a series of informational speakers on health, business and service topics on every third Tuesday of the month. The events are held at the VFW Post 3335, located on Jewell Street in Jay.

Reservations are required for dinner or attendance and are due by Sunday, March 15. Please contact Connie Godfrey at (207)441-0944 or crafteuse46@gmail.com

Future presentations include "Healer in Your Home" by Jill Keiran of Jill's Everlasting LLC on April 21, "Great Health? ... It's Simple ... Just Not Easy!" by Kathleen Szostek of HomeSmart on May 19 and "Scams, Must Know Ways to Protect Yourself" by Amy Schram of the Better Business Bureau on June 16.