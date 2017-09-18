Italy trip open to community
FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is offering an alumni/community member trip to Italy in early 2018, leaving February 15 and returning February 26. The itinerary includes the Amalfi coast, Naples, Pompeii, Sorrento, Rome and Florence, with an optional day trip to Venice.
The trip organizer is Scott Erb, a professor of Political Science at UMF who specializes in European politics. Depending on how many people participate, other faculty members may join. The trip is modeled after a travel course co-taught by Erb along with Sarah Maline, Steve Pane and Luann Yetter. Since 2000 there have been nine travel courses with students, and this will the third with alumni/community members.
The purpose of the trip is to give people the opportunity to travel in Italy with people who know the country and can provide insight on the history, meaning, and importance of the different places, buildings and monuments being visited. The goal is to support life long learning with an exciting travel opportunity.
In the past participants have ranged from age 12 to 82. The cost last year was $2,000 for air, rail, and lodging (including breakfast). If someone requests a single room, the cost is slightly higher. This year's cost has not been finalized due to concern that fuel prices in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey may be higher, but the hope is to keep the price steady.
Anyone interested in getting more information on this travel opportunity should contact Scott Erb soon at: scotterb@maine.edu.
What an incredible gift to include community members. So many people would love to travel abroad and see where our roots came from as a country, but would never attempt it alone. I have been fortunate enough to travel to many parts of Europe and spend quality time there and it has changed my outlook on life significantly.
As a two time participant of this trip, I can assure anyone who may wonder, it is Very much worth it! This is an Amazing opportunity! As George mentions above, it is a wonderful way to go somewhere you may always have dreamed, but never dared! All logistics are taken care of by Scott, and you are free to follow him for wonderful and educational tours and walk abouts, or go exploring on your own, plus he knows where all the good food is!! The sights, sounds, smells, tastes are stunningly magnificent and it is a trip you will never forget or regret! Also, I have made one fantastic and life long friends! I understand the worry of the money, but I don't regret one spent euro! This trip will last in you forever!