Italy trip open to community

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is offering an alumni/community member trip to Italy in early 2018, leaving February 15 and returning February 26. The itinerary includes the Amalfi coast, Naples, Pompeii, Sorrento, Rome and Florence, with an optional day trip to Venice.

The trip organizer is Scott Erb, a professor of Political Science at UMF who specializes in European politics. Depending on how many people participate, other faculty members may join. The trip is modeled after a travel course co-taught by Erb along with Sarah Maline, Steve Pane and Luann Yetter. Since 2000 there have been nine travel courses with students, and this will the third with alumni/community members.

The purpose of the trip is to give people the opportunity to travel in Italy with people who know the country and can provide insight on the history, meaning, and importance of the different places, buildings and monuments being visited. The goal is to support life long learning with an exciting travel opportunity.

In the past participants have ranged from age 12 to 82. The cost last year was $2,000 for air, rail, and lodging (including breakfast). If someone requests a single room, the cost is slightly higher. This year's cost has not been finalized due to concern that fuel prices in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey may be higher, but the hope is to keep the price steady.

Anyone interested in getting more information on this travel opportunity should contact Scott Erb soon at: scotterb@maine.edu.