Jan Collins announces candidacy for senate seat

WILTON - Jan Collins of Wilton has announced her candidacy for Maine State Senate District 17.

The senate district consists of Franklin County, as well as the towns of Vienna, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Belgrade in Kennebec County, with the seat currently occupied by Sen. Tom Saviello (R-Wilton). Collins will run for the Democratic party nomination.

“I will be a passionate advocate for all the people of Franklin County," Collins said in a prepared statement. "I believe that everyone has value and that we are stronger as a community, state and nation when we honor the contribution of each person and when we support each other."

Collins is retired from a 25-year career as a public school teacher in high school science and special education. She served on curriculum committees and mentored student organizations She and her husband Irving Faunce have owned and operated the WiIlton Blueberry Farm for 14 years.

Collins is a Master Maine Naturalist and a lifetime member of the Nature Conservatory and Maine Appalachian Trail Club and a former board member of the Foothills Land Trust. She has been a vernal pool monitor for the Maine Audubon Society and a Bat ME volunteer.

“My Legislative priorities will be improving healthcare access, increasing state funding for education, protection of the environment, property tax relief and criminal justice reform,” she said.

“I look forward to talking with and listening to voters over the coming months. I plan to visit every town in the district,” Collins said.