Jared Golden to hold town hall on Sept. 26

FARMINGTON - Meet Jared Golden, U.S. Congressional candidate, at his town hall meeting, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., at the University of Maine at Farmington campus in Roberts 023.

This event is co-hosted by the UMF Democrats and the Franklin County Democrats, and is a good opportunity to learn more about Golden and his positions on a variety of issues. This town hall meeting is free, and all are welcome.

Golden was born and raised in Leeds, a small rural town in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Growing up, he attended public school before enrolling at the University of Maine at Farmington in 2001. Shortly after he began his first year, however, the Sept. 11 attacks took place and his life changed. Golden chose to put college on hold and enlist in the United States Marine Corps. Jared served four years as a Marine Corps infantryman, deploying to Afghanistan in 2004, and Iraq in 2005-2006. After completing his military service, he moved home to Lewiston. Golden now represents Lewiston in the Maine State House of Representatives.