Jay Button Bee contributes to Buttons for Babes

JAY - The Jay Button Bee presented one of their financial contributions to Shannon Smith, the treasurer for the Buttons for Babes Giving Circle, which was started by Chris Bourassa to help area children in need.

These volunteers meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay, in the downstairs Community Room. The room is handicapped accessible by elevator.

They create one-of-a-kind bracelets from donated buttons, and the proceeds of the sales go to help children in the Tri-county area at the Homeless Shelter, The Children’s Task Force in Farmington and the Phoenix Food Pantry which serves students of Livermore Falls and Jay in the Spruce Mountain School district.

Bracelets are available for purchase at all three Touch of Class thrift stores in Farmington and Jay, at Wears and Wares and Salon West in Farmington, or from members of the group. For more information, or to make donations of buttons call Martina Eastman at 897-3171.