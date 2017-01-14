Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club thankful for help from Jay police for the Christmas Food Program

JAY – In sub-zero temperatures just before Christmas the Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club, with the assistance of the Jay Police Department, delivered 47 boxes of Christmas food from Hannaford’s Supermarket to the Spruce Mountain High School where it was then distributed throughout the Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore area to needy families insuring them of a hearty Christmas dinner.

The Lions Club wants to give an honorable mention to the Jay Police Department and especially to Officer Jeff Fournier for his over-and-above helpfulness with his roadside assistance of temporarily repairing a flat tire. When all of the food had been loaded at Hannaford’s, the Lions crew had discovered the flat tire.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton and three other officers came to the rescue and loaded food into cruisers and delivered it to the school along with food that they were also taking there. Lions CJ and Ken Jerry delivered the balance of the boxes to the school.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay-Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community and for more information please contact President Dr. Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 46 current members around town.