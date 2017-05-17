Jay-Livermore Falls Lions sponsor Spruce Mountain Boys State Junior

JAY – At a recent meeting of the Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club the club hosted Don Simoneau, American Legion Boys State chairman. After a presentation on the operation of Boys State the club presented him with a check in the amount of $300 for a delegate sponsorship of a Spruce Mountain High School Junior to the 2017 Boys State. The Lions Club is proud to be the sponsor of a participant each year.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay-Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The Club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore Falls, ME 04254.

The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community and for more information please contact President Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 48 current members around town.