Jay resident awarded Legislative Memorial Scholarship
AUGUSTA – Mason Shink of Jay was presented with a Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship in the Maine Senate on Thursday, April 11. Shink attends college at Husson University where he majors in Exercise Science and is in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
The Maine Legislature recognizes one student from each county annually with a $1,000 scholarship to pursue a two- or four-year degree at a Maine college or technical school.
