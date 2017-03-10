JMG students organize food drive in Jay

JAY - As part of the annual Phoenix Olympix, Jobs for Maine's Graduates students at Spruce Mountain High School sponsored a food drive to benefit the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Bank.

The drive was organized by Skyler Lewis. Otis Federal Credit Union joined in and encouraged members to donate as well. More than 1,200 food items were collected. Monday Spruce Mountain High School students delivered the food to the food bank, located at the bottom of the hill from the school.