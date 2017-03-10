Franklin Countys First News

JMG students organize food drive in Jay

Posted by • March 10, 2017 •

Students bring food down to the local food bank. Left to right is Jordy Daigle, Skyler Lewis, Devon Darling, Spencer Noble, Dustin Fish, Brianna Berry and Chelsea Waite.

JAY - As part of the annual Phoenix Olympix, Jobs for Maine's Graduates students at Spruce Mountain High School sponsored a food drive to benefit the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Bank.

The drive was organized by Skyler Lewis. Otis Federal Credit Union joined in and encouraged members to donate as well. More than 1,200 food items were collected. Monday Spruce Mountain High School students delivered the food to the food bank, located at the bottom of the hill from the school.

