Join the Girl Scouts today, lead tomorrow

PHILLIPS – Do you know any girls who want fun, adventure, and to change the world? The Girl Scouts of Maine Troop 1084 is looking to add girls in Maine School Administrative District 58 to join them on their journey to success. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the troop is hosting a recruitment night at the Phillips Public Library.

The Girl Scout Troop invites everyone to come meet the girls and leaders, find out about the program, and join the fun! Currently, Troop 1084 has leadership for grades K - 3. If you know of any older girls who would like to be Girl Scouts, you can join them on their quest and become a Troop Leader today.

If you’d like further information or have any questions, you can contact Sheila Adkins at (207) 860-8783.

This is not an MSAD 58 sponsored event.

Girl Scouts of Maine builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. GSME provides services and support to over 12,000 girl and adult members statewide, and operates service centers and shops in South Portland and Bangor.