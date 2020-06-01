Justice for George Floyd speak out and march happening June 1

FARMINGTON - A speak out and march will take place this evening to honor the recent death of George Floyd. The Minnesota resident was killed while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

The speak out will begin at 6 p.m. at the Meetinghouse Park gazebo on Main Street on and will include a statement by Farmington Chief of Police Jack Peck. The department will then close down Main Street to allow the gathering to safely march from the gazebo to the post office.

The event is being organized by a group of students from Mt. Blue Middle School and Mainers for Change. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.