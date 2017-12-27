Kineowatha Park warming shack opening today

WILTON - The warming shack at the skating rink located at Kineowatha Park will open for the season on Dec. 27 at noon.

During vacation week the shack will open at noon each day. The shack will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, 28, and 29 but the lights stay on each night till 8 p.m. Regular hours for the warming shack when school is in session is 3-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Fridays 3-8 p.m., Saturday 12-8 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m.

The shack can be booked for group outings by calling 645-4825 or emailing wiltonrec@wiltonmaine.org.