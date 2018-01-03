Kingfield Elementary participating in WinterKids this month

KINGFIELD - Students from Kingfield Elementary School are going for the gold this January, participating in the first ever WinterKids Winter Games.

Students compete in a four-week series of physical activity and nutrition challenges designed to help them be active in the winter and learn healthy habits. Each school is encouraged to involve volunteers, parents, healthy eating and active living organizations in their community, and hold a winter carnival to close out the month’s events.

WinterKids selected one school in each of Maine’s 16 counties to participate in this new program, and Kingfield Elementary School is the Franklin County school for 2018. Schools compete for weekly points based on the total percentage of the student body that participates.

Schools competing in the WinterKids Winter Games receive a toolkit full of resources and incentives to help students earn points, including the award-winning WinterKids Guide to Outdoor Active Learning- an easy to use resource to help kids move, learn, and explore outdoors while meeting education standards.

In addition to daily physical activity challenges and nutrition education, the school has the following events planned for January:

Family Wellness Night - Tuesday, Jan. 16, 4:30-6:30 pm

Winter Carnival - Wednesday, Jan. 24, 12:15-2:30 pm

Closing Ceremonies - Friday, Jan. 26, 12:15-2:30 pm

Schools participating in the WinterKids Winter Games accrue points for cash prize awards: $5,000 for the Gold Medal School; $2,500 for the Silver Medal School, and $1,500 for the Bronze Medal School. WinterKids’ major community sponsor is Hannaford. Supporting Sponsors include L.L.Bean and Irving. Learn more at WinterKids.org.

For more information about Kingfield Elementary School’s involvement in the WinterKids Winter

Games, please contact Selina Greene Warren at 207.265.4132 or email at sgwarren@msad58.org. For a complete list of participating schools or questions regarding the WinterKids Winter Games, please

contact WinterKids at (207)871-5700.