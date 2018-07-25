Kingfield Health Center to hold food drive on-site and at Tranten’s

KINGFIELD – In celebration of National Health Center Week, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center will hold a food drive at the front entrance of Tranten’s Market in Kingfield beginning Monday, Aug. 13 and ending Friday, Aug. 17. Staff will be on hand to sponsor a table and donation bin from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the drive.

Donations of toiletry items and food donations will also be accepted at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center during regular office hours during the week.

The food drive will benefit the Health Center’s on-site Food Closet, which patients are encouraged to visit and use anytime the Health Center is open. For many families and individuals in Franklin County, food insecurity is a harsh reality that must be faced 365 days a year. If you would like to support Mt. Abram Regional Health Center’s ongoing effort to keep their food closet stocked, please consider a cash or nonperishable food donation.

Tranten’s Market is located at 363 Main Street, in Kingfield. Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is located at 25 Depot Street, in Kingfield. For questions about the Food Drive, please call the Health Center at (207) 265-4555.

The event is being held in celebration of National Health Center Week, which runs from Aug. 12 - 18. This year’s theme for National Health Center Week is “Celebrating America’s Health Centers: Home of America’s Healthcare Heroes.” One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, Community Health Centers serve more than 27 million Americans, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care.