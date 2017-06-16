Kingfield POPS awards scholarships

KINGFIELD - Kingfield POPS continues to bring encouragement to area youth interested in music and arts, with the awarding of scholarship to local graduating high school students who are pursuing college education in the fields of Music, Arts or Music Technology. Graduating seniors Darby Sabin of Mt. Blue High School and Samantha Taylor of Carrabec High School were each awarded a $250 scholarship. Congratulations to Sabin and Taylor.

The Kingfield POPS Scholarship Program is new this year and is offered to 4 local High schools (Mt. Abram, Mt. Blue, Carrabec and Carrabassett Valley Academy) for local students. One awards of $250 per school is considered for applicants who meet the programs criteria. For more information, students should discuss with their school’s Guidance Office.

Information about the Kingfield POPS can be found on-line at www.kingfieldpops.com or like on facebook – Kingfield POPS.