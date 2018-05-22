Koviashuvik hosting open homestead day on May 26

TEMPLE - Koviashuvik Local Living School will be holding a free open homestead event on Saturday, May 26 at its location at 71 Lake Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Come take part in the joys of a handmade life. Carve a quick stirring spoon with a draw-knife, grind some acorns into flour, or pound basket material from a brown ash log. In between activities, check out neat ideas for living simply from the land. Peek into our stone root cellar for storing vegetables, ice storage house that provides 3-season refrigeration, earth-bermed greenhouse that doesn't freeze, log cabin home, Cree-inspired earth lodge for apprentices, and the classroom building, made from locally harvested wood. Visit the vegetable gardens, nut orchard, rainwater collection systems, solar dehydrator, solar hot water system, or outdoor kitchen with rocket stove.

Don't forget to say hi to the baby rabbits, the milking goats, and the ducks. There is something for everyone.

For more info call 207-778-0318 or email Info@Koviashuvik.com or visit mainelocalliving.com