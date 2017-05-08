Koviashuvik spring classes: Edible wild greens and spoon making

TEMPLE - Spring promises to be a full and fun time at Koviashuvik. On Saturday, May 13, catch “Wild Greens for the Common Table”: Learn about amazing local plants that will grace your table, feed your family, and connect your spirit to the springtime.

Plants we’ll look for may include Trout Lily, Colt’s Foot, Chickweed, Violet, Dandelion, Fiddleheads, Knotweed, Basswood, Stinging Nettle, Lambs’ Quarters, Sorrel, Burdock, Indian Cucumber, and Cattail.

The class culminates with open fire cooking and a three-course “wild” lunch. Plants are taught with an emphasis on observation skills that will enable you to continue gathering on your own.

The following Sunday, on Mother’s Day, join the Knapps to learn about making spoons in the class “Wooden Spoons are Free From a Tree.” The spoon class has no charge but is nearly full, and registration is required! If you can’t make the classes and want to visit, please come to the Open House on May 27 and enjoy a thorough tour of Koviashuvik, including seeing the new classroom building and meeting the new baby goats!