Lakeside Theater to show sensory friendly movies this Saturday

RANGELEY - “Party with a Purpose!” is a fundraising event that will benefit the showing of Sensory Friendly Movies at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Shop and enjoy family friendly cartoons at the Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley, on Saturday, Feb. 4, from noon to 6 p.m. It's an opportunity to support our local kids and individuals living with Autism so they can enjoy their favorite films in a safe and accepting environment.

Come in from watching Pond Hockey and warm up while you shop at the Pop-up Clothing Boutique featuring “LuLaRoe” with Katie, “Younique” with Ashley, “Jewelry by Joyce” and other local vendors. All vendors will be donating from your purchases to support this cause and cartoons will be playing on the movie screen for the kids.

We would like to be able to show Sensory Friendly Movies but we need your help to do it! During a Sensory Friendly Move, the Movie auditorium will have the lights turned slightly up and the sound will be slightly down. Additionally, audience members are welcome to get up and dance, walk, shout or sing. In other words, the unwritten "Silence is Golden" movie policy will not be enforced unless the safety of the audience is in question. Being able to relax and enjoy a quality family time without worrying if someone will complain or be disturbed by the noise of movement is a wonderful experience. Many others, not on the autism spectrum, also enjoy Sensory Friendly Films - it's a great opportunity for families to meet, siblings of children with autism to get to know other kids, and anyone to enjoy a movie in a climate of acceptance and understanding.