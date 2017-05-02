Franklin Countys First News

Lawyers in Libraries brings free consultation to Farmington Public Library tomorrow

Posted by • May 2, 2017 •

Attorneys, left to right, Tom Carey, David Sanders and Woody Hanstein.

FARMINGTON - The Lawyers in Libraries event will bring three local attorneys to the Farmington Public Library Wednesday, offering a free educational event for residents.

Attorneys David Sanders, Wood Hanstein and Tom Carey of Sanders & Hanstein will be at the library from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 for a free consultation. Generalized suggestions, but not specific legal advice, will be available to any interested individuals with questions regarding their specific circumstances. Everyone is welcome to attend this free educational event.

For more information, call Farmington Public Library at 778-4312.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives