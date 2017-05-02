Lawyers in Libraries brings free consultation to Farmington Public Library tomorrow

FARMINGTON - The Lawyers in Libraries event will bring three local attorneys to the Farmington Public Library Wednesday, offering a free educational event for residents.

Attorneys David Sanders, Wood Hanstein and Tom Carey of Sanders & Hanstein will be at the library from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 for a free consultation. Generalized suggestions, but not specific legal advice, will be available to any interested individuals with questions regarding their specific circumstances. Everyone is welcome to attend this free educational event.

For more information, call Farmington Public Library at 778-4312.