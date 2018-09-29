LEAP recognizes staff with gifts, honors and festivities

FARMINGTON - LEAP hosted over 200 guests at its Annual Direct Support Professionals Appreciation Event this year, that was held at Oliver House. September 9 through 15 was National DSP Week and LEAP recognized their staff with gifts, individual honors and a BBQ provided by the Management Team. Close to 100 DSP’s attended. Many brought individuals supported with them and shared the event with their families and friends.

The Employee Recognition Pathway added three new DSPs this year and their stones will be included on the path leading to fit trail.Lynn Lee from Oliver House, Judy Tyler from Davis Road and Brandy Dustin from Town Farm Road #1 all celebrated their 20th year at LEAP in 2018. Previously recognized LEAP staff on pathway include: Marge Taylor, Joyce Daggett, Kathy Purington, Kathy Downing, Megan Goodine, Darryl Wood, Larry Manning, Jane Shaw, Maureen O’Brien and Judith Wilde. With the addition of Lynn, Brandy and Judy, the total years of service for these individuals is 298. LEAP certainly appreciates the many years of dedication and commitment to the organization and people supported.

Also recognized were the Employees of the Month for the past year. The crowd acknowledged the service of Lisa Heath, Anne LeBlanc, Alexis Howard, Amanda Hasson, Ronni West, Chris Grant, Dylan Rogers, Ben Harvell, Michelle Begin, Charlene Corbett, David Dean, Cheryl Remick and Julie Simoneau. Of these dedicated and dynamic individuals, David Dean was chosen as LEAP’s DSP of the Year for 2018. He was praised for his implementation of the agencies mission, being unflappable in challenging times and for his role in the newly piloted Relief Float Program. We are proud of David’s accomplishments and happy to share the accolades with his family members present.

Guests enjoyed mixing and mingling with friends new and old. Hay rides to and from the venue were a popular addition this year. Participants took advantage of lawn games around Stone Soup Gardens and a treasure hunt along the fit trail, too. In addition, some brave souls serenaded the crowd with their Karaoke skills. A good time was had by all and we are already looking forward and making plans for next year’s celebration of our LEAP’s Amazing DSPs.