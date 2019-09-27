Learn how to make your own portable blacksmith forge

WILTON – You can learn how to make your own inexpensive, portable blacksmith forge in a presentation offered by the Western Maine Blacksmith Association on Tuesday, October 1, in the Wilton Farm and Home Museum on Canal Street in Wilton.

Will Sampson, secretary of the organization, will demonstrate how to assemble a small working forge using common materials, such as a discarded automotive brake drum and pipe. The forge requires no electricity, and it is powered by a Japanese-style box bellows that can also be easily assembled from common plywood and lumber.

“This forge sets up in just a few minutes, and all the components fit easily in the trunk of a car for transport,” said Sampson. “The box bellows works surprisingly well to pump air into the forge to achieve forging temperatures. Perhaps the best feature is that all the materials are cheap and depending on what you might have already lying around, you could easily make the entire forge for very little cost.”

Sampson’s presentation will be at 8 p.m., following the regular monthly business meeting of the association at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Open to anyone who is interested in blacksmithing, regardless of skill level or experience, the Western Maine Blacksmith Association meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the Wilton Farm and Home Museum. The club also hosts regular open forge nights and demonstrations.

For more information about the Western Maine Blacksmith Association, visit the group’s website at www.westernmaineblacksmith.org or check out the club’s Facebook group.