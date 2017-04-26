Legislators remind students that scholarship deadline is May 1

AUGUSTA – Maine Senator Tom Saviello (R-Franklin) and Representative Russell Black (R-Wilton) would like to remind constituents that the deadline for applying for the Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship is fast approaching.

The Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship Fund was created by the Maine Legislature and staff to annually recognize one student from each county who is currently enrolled or is planning to pursue a post-secondary degree or attend technical school in Maine. This scholarship is available for full or part-time students.

“Each year the Legislature provides an opportunity for one student from each county to receive a scholarship to help defray the cost of higher education,” said Saviello. “But the deadline is quickly approaching, so if you are eligible, I would encourage you to apply.”

A total of 16 scholarships are awarded annually – a $1,000 scholarship to one student from each Maine county. The eligible recipient must be a Maine resident.

“As of right now only three students from Franklin County have applied for this scholarship, which is why we would like encourage all eligible students to apply,” said Rep. Black.

Among other criteria, awards are made on the basis of:

Academic excellence demonstrated by the content of the applicant’s transcript and GPA

Contributions to community and employment

Financial need demonstrated by the applicant’s Student Aid Report (SAR)

The deadline for the Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship is May 1, 2017. For more information, please visit the Maine Legislative Memorial Scholarship Fund website.