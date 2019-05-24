Lexington-Highland Historical Society summer events

LEXINGTON - The following activities are open to the public every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from 21 May to 8 Oct.

May 25 - Open House

June 15 - Barbeque 11:30 a.m.

June 22 - Home Schooling Youth Day 10:00 a.m.

June 29- Chinese Action & Bake Sale at the Lexington Happy Horseshoe Campground 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

July 5 - Spaghetti Supper & Bake sale at the Lexington Happy Horseshoe Campground 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Open House

July 13 - Silent Auction & Bake Sale at the Lexington Happy Horseshoe Campground 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

July 17 to 19 - Youth Day Camp 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

July 27- Basket Raffle at the Lexington Happy Horseshoe Campground 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

August 3 - Senior Citizen Day Luncheon and Program 11:00 a.m.

August 10 - Community Gathering 11:30 a.m.

August 24 - Open House

August 31 - Bake Sale at Tranten’s Store in Kingfield Starts 8:00 a.m. September 7 - Hand Tools of The Past 10:00 a.m.

September 13 to 15 - New Portland Fair Exhibit

September 21 - Vintage Clothing Display 2:00 p.m.

September 28 - Open House

(Open Houses are from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

The Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of the settlers who came into this valley and surrounding area. The society collects, preserves, and exhibits artifacts in the fulfillment of its mission. Interpretation of the significance of topography, antiquity, civil, religious, social, literary, and natural history determines the focus of the society. Emphasis is to display artifacts that represent the values, ideals and Yankee ingenuity of those Lexington and Highland families.

We seek to educate the public at large and in particular the youth, so that the history of the small rural Maine communities and their struggles and successes in taming the vast wilderness they faced in the early times will be preserved. The Lexington - Highland Historical Society's facility include the “History House and Barn Complex”. The house contains typical furnishings and equipment found throughout the early years. Many items are displayed throughout the first and second floors. There is also an area set aside on the second floor for genealogy research. The barn complex and a nature trail are currently under construction. The barn is to be completed in 2019. It will exhibit horse drawn farming and logging equipment and include a working blacksmith shop.

The Nature Trail is to be completed by 2020 and will take people on a walk through the surrounding forest where signs will identify the local trees and their common uses. Other signs will address the local wildlife and their contribution to those who settled and live in the area. The Lexington/Highland Historical Society is located in Lexington Township, Maine at the junction of Long Falls Dam Road and the Back Road. DeLorme Atlas, Map 30, E-2.

For more information click here.