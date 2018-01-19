Libertarian Party of Maine candidate petitions, registration outreach on Jan. 20

WILTON - A representative of the Libertarian Party of Maine will be in the Meeting Room of the Wilton Free Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with candidate petitions, registration forms and other information available.

Although the Libertarian Party is currently a fully recognized legal party in Maine, candidates still need to have signed petitions to qualify for the ballot. Petitions must be completed and returned to the Secretary of State’s office by March 15.

"So many people have been searching for an alternative to the two major parties, the first step is putting real alternative candidates on the ballot," said Will Sampson, coordinator of the Western Foothills Region for the LPME. "Even if you are not registered as a Libertarian, you can sign a candidate petition to help put more choices before the voters."

Anyone interested in learning more about the Libertarian Party is invited to stop by the library and chat. For more information, contact Sampson at wdshpbiz@aol.com or check the Libertarian Party of Maine Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MaineLibertarians/.