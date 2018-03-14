Libertarians to caucus at Dixfield and Wilton events

Libertarians in Franklin and Oxford counties will have the opportunity to meet at caucuses being called on Saturday, March 17, in Wilton and Dixfield.

Those attending will be able to meet candidates and representatives from the Libertarian Party of Maine. Only recently certified as an officially recognized party in Maine, the Libertarian Party of Maine is required to hold the caucus to maintain its party status and maintain ballot access for Libertarian candidates.

“The caucuses are a great way to meet Libertarian candidates and other Libertarians,” said Will Sampson of Dixfield, who called the Dixfield caucus. Sampson was a designated elector for the Libertarian Party of Maine in 2016. He added: “It’s important for all Libertarians and those interested in registering as Libertarians to attend the caucus because the event is crucial to ensure the Libertarian option to major parties is represented on Maine ballots.”

The Dixfield Libertarian Caucus will be held at 10 a.m. March 17 in the conference room of the Ludden Memorial Library in Dixfield.

The Wilton caucus is being called by Evret Greer of Wilton. That event will be held at the Wilton Town Office at 5 p.m. on March 17.

Chris Lyons, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate is scheduled to attend both events.