Libraries Rock! at Dr. Shaw Memorial Library

MT. VERNON - As part of the national Libraries Rock! program, a number of children's summer reading activities will be held at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library this month.

Wed. July 11 at 4 p.m. - Garden Stepping Stones

Come make and decorate your own stepping stone. Make an extra one to create a path from our porch to our new addition. Bring your own special trinkets to place in it if you want-shells, pebbles, marbles, keys, you name it! This may be messy. Wear old clothes!

Wed. July 18 at 4 p.m. - Creeping Creatures Stone Art

Enjoy a hands on experience with The Very Hungry Caterpillar with Leslie Grenier and then create your own insect or creature--out of stones!

Wed. July 25 at 4 p.m. - Turtle Banks and flowers

Make a bank for your coins or other small collections or design a flower out of foam.

Wed. Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. - Rock n' Roll and Rocky Road

Come listen to and sing along with marvelous Mt. Vernon musician Greg Hatt, and then enjoy ice cream on the lawn. Passes to the Farmington Fair will be awarded to all who bring their completed reading logs.