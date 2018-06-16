‘Libraries Rock!’ at Wilton Free Public Library this summer

WILTON - Children involved in this year’s summer programming at the Wilton Free Public Library will be celebrating how Libraries Rock! With a focus on music, children will have opportunities to make instruments, have dance parties, become a Rockstar, and attend a rockin’ concert at the end of the program.

The program will kick off on Thursday, June 28, with a magic show at Cushing School. At 6 p.m., we will be joined by “Conjuring Carroll” who will provide us with an hour of magical entertainment, all surrounding our summer theme.

There will be activities at Kineowatha Park, storytimes at the library, as well as activities at the library. Storytimes will be with Cassie as well as Chief Heidi Wilcox, Senator Tom Saviello, Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri, and other guest community members. Activities include making kindness rocks, creating instruments, dancing through an obstacle course, and much more.

On Friday, July 13 we will have storytime with Ms. Jenn and the Nutrition Detectives and on Friday, July 20 we will have storytime with Carla Miller and music together. On Thursday, July 12 at 6 p.m., kids and their families are invited to a dance party at the library featuring our very own DJ Beets. Tuesday, July 24 we will have a Zumba session with Lisa Berry at Kineowatha. There are so many opportunities to dance, be silly, and have fun.

We will close out this year’s summer programming with a concert featuring Rob Duquette. Rob is a multi-instrumentalist musician with an emphasis on drums and percussion and will be joining us on Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m. right here at the library.

In addition to the activities for children and their families, we are trying to “fill our bridge” with acts of kindness because, like libraries, kindness rocks! We encourage children AND adults to come to the library and write on a music note when someone has done something kind for them OR they have done something kind for someone else. The possibilities are endless. The music notes and zip-ties to attach them to the bridge will be left outside in a container so pop in at any time of day and record your acts of kindness. We want as many notes as we can by the end of the summer.

As always, part of the summer reading program includes READING! Children will be encouraged to take home a goal sheet and read a variety of literature throughout the month of July and August and earn prizes. This year, children will be earning items to donate to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. We are so excited to partner with this local organization and children of all ages are welcome to take part and earn items that will be presented to the shelter at the end of the summer.

For more information contact us at the library at 645-4831, wfplkids@wilton-free.lib.me.us, or visit our Facebook page to stay updated on this summer’s happenings. Stop by any time to pick up a calendar of your own as well as the reading goal sheet. Happy Summer!