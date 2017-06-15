Lions conduct presentation on Constitution at Spruce Mountain Middle School

JAY - On May 26, Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club members Lyn and Bruce Jellison along with Lion and Rep. Tina Riley visited the Spruce Mountain Middle School and conducted a presentation about the United States Constitution and what it means to all of us today.

There were 16 students that participated in Susan Sandler's class. They were presented books containing the Constitution and related material along with small American flags. Eighty other students will be presented with the books and flags when the a pre-teaching element of the program is completed.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay-Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 PM. The Club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community and for more information please contact President Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 48 current members around town.